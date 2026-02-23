WeBuy Global (WBUY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

WeBuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect WeBuy Global to post earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter.

WeBuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($4.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WBUY opened at $1.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. WeBuy Global has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of WeBuy Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

WeBuy Global Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: WBUY) is a Cayman Islands–registered e-commerce company that operates a vertically integrated platform for sourcing, marketing and distributing consumer goods to both international and domestic markets. The company is primarily engaged in two business segments: cross-border e-commerce, which focuses on selling factory-direct and overstock products to overseas consumers, and domestic distribution and wholesale, which provides supply-chain and bulk-sales services to retailers and third-party platforms within China.

In its cross-border e-commerce segment, WeBuy Global leverages proprietary online channels and partnerships with major global marketplaces to offer categories such as home and kitchen appliances, furniture and home décor, personal care items and small electronics.

