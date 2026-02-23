WeBuy Global (WBUY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

WeBuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect WeBuy Global to post earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter.
WeBuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($4.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter.
WeBuy Global Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of NASDAQ WBUY opened at $1.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. WeBuy Global has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $28.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBUY
About WeBuy Global
WeBuy Global Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: WBUY) is a Cayman Islands–registered e-commerce company that operates a vertically integrated platform for sourcing, marketing and distributing consumer goods to both international and domestic markets. The company is primarily engaged in two business segments: cross-border e-commerce, which focuses on selling factory-direct and overstock products to overseas consumers, and domestic distribution and wholesale, which provides supply-chain and bulk-sales services to retailers and third-party platforms within China.
In its cross-border e-commerce segment, WeBuy Global leverages proprietary online channels and partnerships with major global marketplaces to offer categories such as home and kitchen appliances, furniture and home décor, personal care items and small electronics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WeBuy Global
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for WeBuy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeBuy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.