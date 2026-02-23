349,323 Shares in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. $CATX Purchased by Patient Square Capital LP

Patient Square Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 349,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Perspective Therapeutics comprises about 0.3% of Patient Square Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Patient Square Capital LP owned about 0.47% of Perspective Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 188,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 405,612 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 375.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 187,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 148,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 44.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 60,019 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CATX opened at $5.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.66.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CATX. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

