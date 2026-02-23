Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $316.00 to $356.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $358.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $350.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.44.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $8.65 on Monday, reaching $306.63. 169,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.31 and its 200-day moving average is $281.05. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $212.92 and a one year high of $332.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 945,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,643,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,628,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

