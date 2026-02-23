American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMH. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.81.

AMH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 92,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $402.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $114,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,208. This trade represents a 40.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 50,587 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 158,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 61,838 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,506,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,335,000 after buying an additional 485,401 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 910,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,270,000 after buying an additional 106,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 608,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

