Tredje AP fonden Purchases 9,411 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 7,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Omnicom Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Omnicom Group this week:

Board-authorized $5.0 billion share repurchase program (includes a $2.5B accelerated repurchase) — large buyback signals management thinks shares are undervalued and directly reduces float, supporting the stock.

Quarterly dividend declared: $0.80 per share (record March 11; payable April 9), boosting yield and making OMC more attractive to income investors.

Analyst upgrade/target lift — Citi raised its price target to $115 and reaffirmed a Buy, implying meaningful upside versus recent levels and providing fresh analyst support.

Management highlighted post?merger integration progress (raised cost?synergy targets) and scheduled an Investor Day (March 12), which together suggest clearer visibility on cost savings and strategy that could boost margins long term.

Heavy institutional buying reported in recent filings — several large funds materially increased OMC positions during the quarter, which can support the stock and amplify a rally.

Market context: rotation toward high?yield, cash?rich dividend payers is boosting demand for names like Omnicom, as covered in recent pieces on dividend-focused strategies.

Q4 results missed consensus on EPS ($2.59 vs. ~$2.94 est.) and headline net income was hurt by merger/one?time costs — these reported misses and the accounting loss explain caution among some investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $83.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $89.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 169.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a positive return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 38.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 653.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.86.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

