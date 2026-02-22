Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB Shares Sold by Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 96.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,931 shares during the quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $304,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 77,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.89. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1821 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

