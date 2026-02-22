Telemark Asset Management LLC Buys 100,000 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT

Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,582,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $128.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. Cellebrite DI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company’s flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

