Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 2.9% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $40,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 84.2% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3,750.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,673.60. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $254,499.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $71,852.19. This trade represents a 77.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 56,189 shares of company stock worth $30,785,441 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.23.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $504.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.74. The firm has a market cap of $179.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $607.35.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

