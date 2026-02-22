Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM Shares Purchased by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for about 2.6% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $82,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $45,205,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,382,000 after purchasing an additional 508,890 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,273,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,670,000 after purchasing an additional 398,470 shares during the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,524,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 74.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 712,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,544,000 after buying an additional 303,600 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $54.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

Featured Articles

