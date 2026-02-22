Trivest Advisors Ltd Acquires Shares of 365,500 Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 365,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,557,000. Core Scientific accounts for about 0.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CORZ. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Core Scientific by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,600,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,095,000 after buying an additional 1,351,395 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,824,000. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $885,000.

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.34 and a beta of 6.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $23.63.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

Core Scientific, Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ) is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific’s service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

