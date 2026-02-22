Trivest Advisors Ltd Acquires Shares of 365,500 Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 365,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,557,000. Core Scientific accounts for about 0.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CORZ. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Core Scientific by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,600,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,095,000 after buying an additional 1,351,395 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,824,000. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $885,000.
Core Scientific Price Performance
NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.34 and a beta of 6.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $23.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Core Scientific
Core Scientific Profile
Core Scientific, Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ) is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.
Core Scientific’s service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Core Scientific
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- America’s 1776 happening again
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This makes me furious
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.