Allegion PLC $ALLE Shares Sold by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV reduced its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Allegion comprises approximately 1.9% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Allegion were worth $25,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allegion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,971,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $572,336,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,514,000 after acquiring an additional 339,025 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Allegion by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,356,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,991,000 after acquiring an additional 113,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,104,000 after acquiring an additional 67,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at $112,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $162.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.57 and a fifty-two week high of $183.11.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). Allegion had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 15.83%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 27.42%.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $161,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,821.65. The trade was a 16.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegion from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

