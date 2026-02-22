Partners in Financial Planning Purchases 5,967 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Partners in Financial Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Partners in Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Partners in Financial Planning’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 20,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.71. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.57.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

