662,249 Shares in Capital Group Global Equity ETF $CGGE Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 662,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 837.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGE opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a yield of 40.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

