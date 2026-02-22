Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 209,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 751.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $125.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $127.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.