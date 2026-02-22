Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 209,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,118,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 751.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $125.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $127.85.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
