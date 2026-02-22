Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $101.65 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,014,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,264 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $101,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.15 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.14.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.