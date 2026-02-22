Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 131,609 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 131,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,804,000. Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,584,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after acquiring an additional 69,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $142.70 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.