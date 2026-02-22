Factorial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,722 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,142,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $72.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.45. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $72.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.