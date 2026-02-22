Partners in Financial Planning Has $66.63 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Partners in Financial Planning reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 11.5% of Partners in Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Partners in Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $66,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $465.04 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $505.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

