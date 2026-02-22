Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $113.34 Million Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 412.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,927 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Accenture worth $113,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Accenture by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 49.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 90.7% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, December 19th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, COO Catherine Kiernan Hogan sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $185,413.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,439.84. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $1,461,130.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,963.65. The trade was a 28.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ACN stock opened at $215.45 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $211.06 and a 12 month high of $382.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.67 and a 200-day moving average of $253.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.88%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

