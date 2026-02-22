Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Up 2.6% – Time to Buy?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $430.57 and last traded at $428.17. Approximately 29,626,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 37,383,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $417.35.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.62. The company has a market capitalization of $481.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,340.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $805,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,169 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $317,751,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,803,168,000 after buying an additional 1,973,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

