Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Prudential Financial stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $119.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.45.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.07). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.20%.The business had revenue of $15.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 6,555 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $762,215.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,974.44. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 1,406,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $34,985,598.93. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,709,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,738,348.88. This represents a 22.32% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 1,408,389 shares of company stock valued at $35,154,439 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

