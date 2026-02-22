Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Matador Resources stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:MTDR opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. Matador Resources Company has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $56.21.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 23.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 225.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 298.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Matador Resources by 182.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 5,927.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non?operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador’s core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

