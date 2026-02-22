Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Price Up 7.9% – What’s Next?

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.87. Approximately 15,246,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 27,217,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion. The Trust invests and intends to continue to invest primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical silver bullion, and does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in silver prices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.