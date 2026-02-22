Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $221,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTI opened at $340.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $344.42. The stock has a market cap of $579.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

