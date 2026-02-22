Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 129.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,438 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

SPMO stock opened at $119.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.31.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

