ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Position Cut by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in ARM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $125.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.02. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $183.16. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.44, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 4.35.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. ARM had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. ARM has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded ARM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of ARM from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.81.

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

