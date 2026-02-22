Westerkirk Capital Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Westerkirk Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,550 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 178.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 385.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 251.0%. This is an increase from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.51. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

