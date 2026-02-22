Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,819 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.1% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $292,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $3,094,662,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $626,826,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $631,892,000 after buying an additional 2,619,294 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $961,078,000 after buying an additional 2,430,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,944,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,508 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.17.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $200.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.04. The stock has a market cap of $326.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

