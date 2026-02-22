The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Kazazian Asset Management LLC

Kazazian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 11.1% of Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,104,963,000 after buying an additional 620,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,643,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,915,465,000 after acquiring an additional 625,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,935,928,000 after acquiring an additional 458,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,618,295,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,564,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,772 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $105.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.68. The stock has a market cap of $186.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

