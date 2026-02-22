The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Kazazian Asset Management LLC

Kazazian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 11.1% of Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,104,963,000 after buying an additional 620,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,643,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,915,465,000 after acquiring an additional 625,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,935,928,000 after acquiring an additional 458,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,618,295,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,564,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,772 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walt Disney Stock Performance
Shares of DIS opened at $105.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.68. The stock has a market cap of $186.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.
Get Our Latest Research Report on DIS
Trending Headlines about Walt Disney
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Disney is rolling out special programming tied to America’s 250th anniversary, a parks & events driver that can boost attendance, F&B and merchandising across its domestic properties. Disney Announces Festivities for America’s 250th Anniversary
- Positive Sentiment: Disney lowered the down payment required for Florida resident annual passes, a tactical pricing move intended to increase pass sales and near-term cash flow from local demand. That could support park attendance and recurring revenue. Disney lowers annual pass down payment for Florida residents
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis suggests Disney’s strategy may reshape the streaming landscape long-term, which could strengthen its competitive position if executions (content, bundling, distribution deals) pay off. Investors should watch streaming metrics and any strategic moves tied to competitors. Disney is about to fundamentally change
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider-trade summaries flagged recent notable transactions that include Disney; such filings merit monitoring but aren’t a direct signal of near-term company performance. Insider trades: Microsoft, Walt Disney among notable names this week
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry M&A headlines (Warner/Paramount/Skydance) remain relevant; consolidation among rivals can change competitive dynamics but timing and buyers are uncertain. Warner Bros Rejects Paramount’s Latest Bid
- Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt cut its price target on DIS despite the Q1 beat, signaling analyst caution about valuation or growth assumptions; analyst downgrades can pressure the stock until guidance/metrics reassert momentum. Rosenblatt Cuts The Walt Disney Company (DIS) PT Despite Q1 Earnings Beat
- Negative Sentiment: A cluster of park/PR stories — complaints about rising costs at Disney World, reports of guest damage forcing repairs, and the pause of an organized “Gay Days” event — create short-term reputation and guest-experience headwinds that could dampen discretionary demand if they escalate. 3 Reasons Disney World Has Become Unaffordable for the Middle Class Disney World may undergo major repairs Disney ‘Gay Days’ paused
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Walt Disney
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold $5,000: The 2026 Gold & Silver Summit is LIVE March 4
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This makes me furious
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.