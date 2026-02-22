Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD Shares Sold by Westerkirk Capital Inc.

Westerkirk Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,222 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,470,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,172 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,815,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,852,000 after purchasing an additional 115,203 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,475,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,791,000 after purchasing an additional 51,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,446,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,047,000 after buying an additional 1,840,747 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD opened at $96.99 on Friday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.81.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

