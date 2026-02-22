Westerkirk Capital Inc. Has $7.94 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Westerkirk Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,167 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 0.9% of Westerkirk Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Westerkirk Capital Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $370.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $380.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.02 and a 200-day moving average of $293.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%.The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.