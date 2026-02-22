Westerkirk Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 491.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,917. This represents a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Honeywell International Stock Up 1.3%
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Honeywell International Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.
Key Headlines Impacting Honeywell International
Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Honeywell was named the refining licensor for the first refinery in Georgia — a commercial win that can drive engineering, licensing and long?term services revenue in energy/ refining markets. U.S. company Honeywell becomes refining licensor for first refinery in Georgia
- Positive Sentiment: Argus published a note saying Honeywell’s stock is expected to rise, which can lift sentiment among retail and institutional investors. Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Argus Analyst Says
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage in industry roundups highlights Honeywell as a Dow leader and a solid dividend stalwart, reinforcing its defensive/industrial appeal to income investors. Caterpillar, Honeywell, and Chevron Lead the Dow Jones in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks flagged Honeywell alongside peers in its analyst blog — noting earnings beats and segment-level dynamics; useful for context but not an immediate catalyst on its own. The Zacks Analyst Blog UnitedHealth, Honeywell , Shopify and Optex Systems
- Neutral Sentiment: Two short?interest notices in the feed are inconsistent/blank (reported as 0 shares/NaN), so they convey no actionable short squeeze or build — effectively neutral until clarified by exchanges.
- Negative Sentiment: Director D. Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares (~7% reduction of his holding) at about $240 each. Insider sales can be viewed negatively by some investors, though the remaining holding and size relative to total shares are modest. SEC Filing
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.
Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.
