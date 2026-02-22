Amphenol Corporation $APH Position Lowered by Zeno Equity Partners LLP

Zeno Equity Partners LLP trimmed its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 88,032 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 5.1% of Zeno Equity Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Zeno Equity Partners LLP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Fox Advisors restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $150.97 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $167.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

