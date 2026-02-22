The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,330,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334,258 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 0.9% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Charles Schwab worth $222,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $93.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 37.01%.The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 449,406 shares in the company, valued at $46,985,397.30. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $792,766.10. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 348,344 shares of company stock valued at $36,259,555. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.95.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

