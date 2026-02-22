Factorial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 Humana Inc. $HUM

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 460.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 53.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 37.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “underperformer” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Humana from $280.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Humana from $290.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.48.

Humana Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of HUM stock opened at $189.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.61 and a 1 year high of $315.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.01) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.92%.The company had revenue of $32.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.16) earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Humana’s payout ratio is 36.05%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

