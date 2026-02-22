Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.6550, but opened at $12.50. Ryohin Keikaku shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 237 shares.
Ryohin Keikaku Stock Down 0.1%
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89.
Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion.
Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile
Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd., founded in 1980 and headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japanese retailer best known for its MUJI brand. The company’s core business revolves around the design, planning, manufacturing and sale of a broad array of household and consumer products. Emphasizing simplicity, functionality and quality, Ryohin Keikaku has built a reputation for its “no?brand” or minimalist design philosophy, which seeks to eliminate unnecessary features and branding in favor of honest materials and understated aesthetics.
The company’s product portfolio includes furniture, kitchenware, home furnishings, apparel, stationery, personal care items and a curated selection of packaged foods.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ryohin Keikaku
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold $5,000: The 2026 Gold & Silver Summit is LIVE March 4
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This makes me furious
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.