Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:HII opened at $437.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $389.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.70 and a 52 week high of $447.74.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.85%.The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 787 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.17, for a total value of $247,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,948.97. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $421.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $384.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.38.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

Featured Articles

