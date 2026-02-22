Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Down 11.9% – Here’s Why

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.03. 110,914,246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 101,980,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Ondas from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ondas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 2.46.

In other Ondas news, CFO Neil J. Laird sold 4,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $42,906.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,963.52. This represents a 35.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaspreet K. Sood sold 29,698 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $281,537.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 175,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,981.88. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,406,605 shares of company stock valued at $12,109,365. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ondas during the third quarter worth $772,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Ondas by 2,796.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 853,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 824,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas in the third quarter valued at $15,156,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

