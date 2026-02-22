Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Sino Land Co. (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 20,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 538% from the previous session’s volume of 3,155 shares.The stock last traded at $8.30 and had previously closed at $8.1250.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sino Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Sino Land alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sino Land

Sino Land Trading Up 1.7%

Sino Land Company Profile

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75.

(Get Free Report)

Sino Land Company Limited is a Hong Kong–based property developer and a core member of the privately held Sino Group, which was founded in 1971. The company is publicly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and its American Depositary Receipt trades on the OTC market under the symbol SNLAY. Over several decades, Sino Land has established itself as one of the city’s leading real estate firms, leveraging the resources and development experience of its parent group.

The company’s primary activities encompass property development, investment and asset management across a diverse portfolio of residential, office, retail and industrial projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.