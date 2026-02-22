3,450 Shares in Phillips 66 $PSX Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 34,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 13.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,575,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX opened at $155.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.08.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 3.22%.The business had revenue of $32.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.36%.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays set a $158.00 price target on Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.11.

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $659,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,850. This trade represents a 14.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 25,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,571,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,593.52. This trade represents a 30.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 41,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

