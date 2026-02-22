Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.2% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 145.3% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE VLO opened at $200.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $206.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.55. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $30.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.83%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

