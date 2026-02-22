Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.65.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

