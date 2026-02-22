Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 332,130 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 73,806.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 332,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,130 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,260,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 781,103 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 319,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $317.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.33 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 75.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Extreme Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,871,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,902,842.38. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,445,500. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company’s product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme’s Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

