NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 776 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 2,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.46, for a total value of $1,576,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,936.24. The trade was a 48.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total transaction of $1,533,249.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,390,688. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,750. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TDY stock opened at $668.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $419.00 and a 12-month high of $675.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $580.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.61.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.47. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $579.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.88.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

