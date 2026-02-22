Raiffeisen Bank International AG Buys 2,269 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $271.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $272.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total transaction of $1,225,599.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,083.58. This represents a 42.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,282,792.38. This represents a 39.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Illinois Tool Works this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised FY2026 EPS to $11.21 (from $11.17) and increased several 2026 quarterly estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 slightly higher), implying stronger near?term earnings momentum for ITW. Zacks raises FY2026 & 2026 quarter estimates

Zacks raised FY2026 EPS to $11.21 (from $11.17) and increased several 2026 quarterly estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 slightly higher), implying stronger near?term earnings momentum for ITW. Positive Sentiment: Zacks lifted FY2027 guidance to $12.10 EPS and increased Q3 2027 to $3.13 — an upward revision to multi?year expectations that supports a higher valuation multiple. Zacks raises FY2027 estimates

Zacks lifted FY2027 guidance to $12.10 EPS and increased Q3 2027 to $3.13 — an upward revision to multi?year expectations that supports a higher valuation multiple. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published FY2028 estimates at $13.21 EPS, showing continued expected earnings growth beyond FY2027. This longer?range raise can improve investor confidence in ITW’s growth trajectory. Zacks issues FY2028 estimate

Zacks published FY2028 estimates at $13.21 EPS, showing continued expected earnings growth beyond FY2027. This longer?range raise can improve investor confidence in ITW’s growth trajectory. Negative Sentiment: One small downgrade: Zacks trimmed Q1 2027 to $2.79 from $2.80 — a very minor change that slightly offsets other raises but is unlikely to materially alter the outlook on its own. Zacks trims Q1 2027 estimate

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $294.61 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $303.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.51. The firm has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Further Reading

