Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,227.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $229.56 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12-month low of $109.82 and a 12-month high of $235.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.62. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nadja West sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total value of $430,089.66. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,945.60. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.67.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

