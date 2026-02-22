GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $743,000 in Southern Company (The) $SO

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2,785.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 563,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,358,000 after purchasing an additional 543,517 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $1,813,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at about $4,852,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Southern by 700.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 161,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 141,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $96.00 price objective on Southern and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southern from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

SO opened at $94.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern Company has a 12-month low of $83.09 and a 12-month high of $100.83.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Southern had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Southern has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.20 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is an Atlanta-based energy holding company that provides electric and gas utility services and owns power generation assets across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company operates a portfolio of regulated electric utilities and affiliated businesses that generate, transmit and distribute electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Southern’s principal regulated electric subsidiaries include Georgia Power, Alabama Power and Mississippi Power, which serve large portions of the southeastern United States.

