Saul Centers, Inc. $BFS Position Reduced by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,241 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Saul Centers worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BFS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter worth $392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 36.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 31,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Saul Centers by 152.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $850.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.03. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 203.45%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Saul Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Saul Centers, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, development and management of retail properties. The company’s portfolio is focused on grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers, providing stable, long-term cash flows through leasing arrangements with national and regional retailers. In addition to ground-up development, Saul Centers actively pursues redevelopment and adaptive reuse projects to enhance value in existing assets.

Founded by the Saul family in 1945, Saul Centers has grown from a local real estate development firm into a listed REIT while maintaining its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland.

