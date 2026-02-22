NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 0.5% during the second quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Entegris by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,160. This represents a 13.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bertrand Loy sold 65,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $7,804,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 306,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,651,135.42. This trade represents a 17.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,132 shares of company stock worth $17,097,985. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $150.00 price target on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG stock opened at $134.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.56. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $138.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 87.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Entegris had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.37%.The company had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

