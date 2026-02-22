GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $697,000 Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. $EDU

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 101.3% in the second quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 64.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 171,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 67,108 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth $18,717,000.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.30. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. HSBC raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU) is one of China’s leading providers of private educational services, specializing in language training, test preparation and consulting for overseas study. The company’s offerings span a range of subjects, including English language instruction, preparatory courses for examinations such as the TOEFL, GRE and GMAT, and K-12 after-school tutoring. New Oriental’s curriculum is delivered through a combination of in-person learning centers and digital platforms, enabling students across various regions to access its educational resources.

Founded in 1993 by Michael Yu Minhong in Beijing, New Oriental began as a small language school and quickly expanded its footprint.

